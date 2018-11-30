MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Shares of SPG opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/mml-investors-services-llc-raises-position-in-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.