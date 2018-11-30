Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 388,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

