Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $458,208.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,452. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 185.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

MOH stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.71. 779,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,022. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

