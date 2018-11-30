Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director Sells $1,261,800.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $129.39 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,006,000 after purchasing an additional 408,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,812,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

