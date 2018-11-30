Monster Beverage (MNST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage surpassed the industry in the past six months, driven by solid momentum in energy drinks business amid a challenging industry backdrop. The company is also optimistic about its alliance with Coca-Cola’s bottlers globally, which broadened its distribution network. Moreover, the company’s top and bottom lines outpaced estimates and improved year over year in third-quarter 2018. This marked its second straight earnings beat, while sales reverted to positive surprise trend after three consecutive misses. The top line benefited from solid sales at Monster Energy Drinks segment and advance purchases made by customers due to a pre-announced price hike. However, sales were adversely impacted by foreign currency translations. Moreover, increased raw material costs are persistently hurting margins, which is likely to continue in quarters ahead.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.02 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

