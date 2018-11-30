Morgan Stanley (MS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. Moreover, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, slowdown in debt originations and mounting expenses remain major concerns for the company.”

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.41.

MS stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $112,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.