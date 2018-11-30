Motorola Solutions (MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.74

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.74 and last traded at $131.73, with a volume of 31946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $91,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 952,530 shares of company stock valued at $120,146,516. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

