Motorpoint Group (MOTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Friday. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Motorpoint Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

