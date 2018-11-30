Mplx Lp (MPLX) Shares Bought by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 3.6% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 288,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,708,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 949.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 82,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.03 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.69.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

