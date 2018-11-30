MSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,923.00 (MSD)

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One MSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MSD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $41,923.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MSD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.02352418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00125595 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00193764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.09134703 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About MSD

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. MSD’s official website is mymsdspace.com. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity.

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

