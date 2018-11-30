MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($222.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($216.28) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €187.94 ($218.54).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €182.80 ($212.56) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.