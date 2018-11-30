MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €178.00 ($206.98) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Commerzbank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €187.94 ($218.54).

ETR:MTX opened at €175.90 ($204.53) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

