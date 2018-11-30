Myles Lee Sells 6,000 Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Stock

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

LON:UDG opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Friday. Udg Healthcare PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

UDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 895 ($11.69) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 825.10 ($10.78).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

