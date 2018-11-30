Myomo Inc (MYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,262 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 891,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $1.85 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYO. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

