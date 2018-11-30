Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of MYGN opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

