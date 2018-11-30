Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) CEO Sells $214,661.36 in Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $214,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NANO stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $785.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NANO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Nanometrics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218,259 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/nanometrics-incorporated-nano-ceo-sells-214661-36-in-stock.html.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.