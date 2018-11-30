National Bank Financial Raises Emera (EMA) Price Target to C$44.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.90.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.50. Emera has a 1 year low of C$38.09 and a 1 year high of C$49.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.58%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

