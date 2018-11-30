National Bank Financial Upgrades Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have C$4.85 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

TSE:CFW opened at C$2.80 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

