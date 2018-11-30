National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Position Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

