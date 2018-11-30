Navient Corp (NAVI) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,278 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 89.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Navient stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

