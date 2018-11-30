NEA Management Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Synlogic Inc (SYBX)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,229,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,100,000. Synlogic makes up approximately 2.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.17% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBX opened at $8.50 on Friday. Synlogic Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 1,912.74%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $39,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,110 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

