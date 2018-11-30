Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Niu Technologies (NIU)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NIU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

