Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake Lessened by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699,525 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,902,000 after purchasing an additional 463,152 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,512,000 after purchasing an additional 845,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,401,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 241,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 15,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $586,219.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,915. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 2.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

