Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $39.26 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $673,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,040.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,113 shares of company stock worth $2,447,915 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

