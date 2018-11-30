Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,018,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 806,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $11,500,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

