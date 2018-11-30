Nemetschek (NEM) PT Set at €105.00 by equinet

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by equinet in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Commerzbank set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.56 ($130.88).

ETR:NEM opened at €107.30 ($124.77) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 52-week high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

