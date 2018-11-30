NetEase Inc (NTES) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of NetEase worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Nomura cut their price target on NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of NTES opened at $223.23 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

