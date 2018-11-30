Netflix (NFLX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of 1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NFLX opened at $288.75 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $178.38 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $315.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.99.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,781,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $376,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

