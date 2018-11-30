Nevro Corp (NVRO) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 798,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nevro were worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nevro by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,153,000 after purchasing an additional 543,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,690,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,008,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,328,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Nevro stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

