New Relic (NEWR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $83.55. 679,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 740,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Get New Relic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.26 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $8,794,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,866 shares of company stock worth $41,713,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Relic by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in New Relic by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/new-relic-newr-trading-7-6-higher.html.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.