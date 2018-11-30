NewsToken (NEWOS) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

NewsToken (CURRENCY:NEWOS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One NewsToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex and BCEX. NewsToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16,266.00 worth of NewsToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewsToken has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00029444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00063955 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001183 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NewsToken Token Profile

NewsToken (CRYPTO:NEWOS) is a token. NewsToken’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NewsToken is ne.ws/html. NewsToken’s official Twitter account is @news_newtoken.

Buying and Selling NewsToken

NewsToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewsToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewsToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewsToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

