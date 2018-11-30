Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “NextGen’s lowered guidance for fiscal 2019 indicates looming concerns ahead. The company’s plummeting gross profit is a negative. Sluggishness in the recurring revenue segment is a woe. The company faces stiff competition in MedTech space. On the brighter side, NextGen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company rides on Software, hardware and other non-recurring segment. Management currently foresees solid growth prospects in the RCM pipeline as well. The NextGen population health analytics suite and NextGen mobile platform registered significant growth. Solid bookings growth deserves mention. For investors’ notice, the company expects high-single digit revenue growth by fiscal 2020. NextGen announced the availability of Quality/Cost Fusion – a new Population Health analytics capability. Quality/Cost Fusion is a part of NextGen Population Health platform – a modular, cloud-based solution. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Nextgen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

