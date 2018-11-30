Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Holdings Raised by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 482,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 61,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,611. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Holdings Raised by S&T Bank PA” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn-holdings-raised-by-st-bank-pa.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.