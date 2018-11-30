Nimiq Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $399.00 (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market cap of $735,131.00 and $399.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00789442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001655 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Trading

Nimiq Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

