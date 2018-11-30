Niraj Shah Sells 3,550 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 3,550 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $330,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $371,000.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $380,040.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Niraj Shah sold 9,501 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,226.96.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Niraj Shah sold 11,701 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $1,263,122.95.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Niraj Shah sold 18,158 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $2,186,404.78.

On Monday, October 8th, Niraj Shah sold 17,600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $2,307,360.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Niraj Shah sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $3,748,680.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Niraj Shah sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Niraj Shah sold 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $2,877,840.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Niraj Shah sold 1,168 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $171,182.08.

NYSE W opened at $105.39 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after buying an additional 320,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,516,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

