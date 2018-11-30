Noah Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $13.36 Million (NOAH)

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Noah Coin has a total market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $185,806.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noah Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noah Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.02291181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00127165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00191197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.08627803 BTC.

Noah Coin Profile

Noah Coin was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Noah Coin’s total supply is 91,584,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,687,957,978 tokens. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noah Coin’s official website is noahcoin.org.

Noah Coin Token Trading

Noah Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noah Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noah Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

