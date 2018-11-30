Nobel Biocare (NBHGF) & Biomerica (BMRA) Head to Head Survey

Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nobel Biocare and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $5.56 million 4.67 -$1.46 million ($0.17) -16.91

Nobel Biocare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nobel Biocare and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nobel Biocare and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -31.75% -41.73% -34.79%

Volatility & Risk

Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats Nobel Biocare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. It operates in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and internationally. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

