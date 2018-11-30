Noodles & Co (NDLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Noodles & Co from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Co from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a P/E ratio of -421.00, a PEG ratio of 28.58 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $77,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 1,858,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $16,539,644.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,865,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 55.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth about $2,460,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

