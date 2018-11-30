Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €69.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAYN. HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.48 ($107.53).

FRA:BAYN opened at €64.99 ($75.57) on Friday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

