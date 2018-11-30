Nordic American Offshore (NAO) and Frontline (FRO) Critical Survey

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nordic American Offshore alerts:

31.8% of Nordic American Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nordic American Offshore and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 4 4 0 2.50

Frontline has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.11%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Nordic American Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore -211.28% -13.89% -8.82% Frontline -40.17% -3.87% -1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Frontline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 1.85 -$29.32 million N/A N/A Frontline $646.33 million 2.13 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -270.67

Nordic American Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontline.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Frontline does not pay a dividend. Frontline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Nordic American Offshore has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontline beats Nordic American Offshore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.