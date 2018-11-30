Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Results gained from higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.24. 58,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,092. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

