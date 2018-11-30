Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Owens Corning to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 8.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

