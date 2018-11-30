Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.54 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.
In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
