Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.54 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/northeast-investment-management-grows-stake-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.