Northern Trust Corp Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 114,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 214,894 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 958,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,931 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Rallo sold 6,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $39,815.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,908.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Gravley sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $34,779.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $111,064. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $6.39 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

