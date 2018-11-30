Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Revlon Inc (REV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Revlon were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 104.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 400.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 81.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 418,317 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,163.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 35,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $3,265,100 over the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on REV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

NYSE REV opened at $26.42 on Friday. Revlon Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $655.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

