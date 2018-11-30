Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inseego (INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We marketed with Inseego management this week, coming away much more confident in new customer opportunities, overall execution, and the potential for growth acceleration in FY19. We believe Inseego is not just having success with tier 1 operators in the N. America, but also internationally.””

INSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

INSG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,314. The company has a market cap of $280.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.37. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 53,862 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $198,750.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,627 shares in the company, valued at $607,473.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 119,158 shares of company stock valued at $438,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

