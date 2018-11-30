Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Northrop Grumman worth $402,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 71.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.65.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,592,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,827 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $260.67 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $251.66 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

