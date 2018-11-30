Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NWBI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

