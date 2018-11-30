Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,527,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,705 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $184,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at $262,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at $316,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 3.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Novocure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

