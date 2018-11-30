NOW Inc (DNOW) Stake Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,019 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,382,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOW by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 439.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 666,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 542,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DNOW opened at $14.13 on Friday. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

